Israeli strike destroys Qasmiyeh bridge, deepens isolation in southern Lebanon

The Israeli army destroyed another key bridge over the Litani River in southern Lebanon, raising the total number of targeted crossings to eight and isolating large areas in the south amid an expanding offensive, Lebanese media reported Thursday.

The strike on the Qasmiyeh Sea Bridge coincided with appeals from families seeking internationally supervised evacuation, as the destruction of vital crossings has tightened an escalating siege on the region.

The state-run National News Agency said the Israeli army carried out a violent airstrike that destroyed the Qasmiyeh Sea Bridge on Wednesday.

The Lebanese army said Wednesday on the US social media platform X it evacuated the bridge in the city of Tyre after receiving an Israeli threat to target it.

Families living south of the Litani River have called for evacuation under international auspices, saying the area now faces near-total isolation after the destruction of the Qasmiyeh bridge and other key crossings, which has cut transportation routes and left only limited reliance on the Bargaz bridge, an Anadolu correspondent said.

The Bargaz bridge is the last remaining crossing over the Litani River in southern Lebanon and lies inland, connecting the towns of Hasbaya and Hazin.

Due to its location, the bridge does not serve as a practical alternative for most residents, particularly those in coastal areas such as Tyre, as reaching it requires long detours along damaged or unsafe roads, limiting civilian mobility.

-Tyre cut off from Sidon

The destruction of the bridge has effectively separated the city of Tyre and its district from the city of Sidon, with most crossings linking northern and southern Lebanon now out of service, leaving only the Bargaz bridge operational.

The Qasmiyeh bridge is one of the most strategic crossings in southern Lebanon, linking western, central, and eastern sectors and serving as a key route for people, vehicles, and goods. It had previously sustained damage from Israeli airstrikes before being completely destroyed.

The Litani River runs the length of Lebanon, with nine main bridges connecting its banks from Lake Qaraoun to the Mediterranean.

Seven of those bridges are in the south—including four major crossings: Qasmiyeh, Khardali, Qaqqaiyat, and Tayr Falsiyeh—in addition to secondary bridges such as the old Qasmiyeh, Bargaz, and Zrariyeh, while two bridges lie in the western Bekaa region.

With Israel targeting these crossings, only the Bargaz bridge remains functional, linking Hasbaya and Hazin, while roads leading to the Khardali bridge have been damaged by Israeli strikes.

The escalation comes a day after the US and Iran announced a two-week ceasefire on Tuesday, brokered by Pakistan, as a step toward a final agreement to halt a war launched by Washington and Tel Aviv against Tehran on Feb. 28, which has left thousands killed and wounded.

While Islamabad and Tehran said the ceasefire includes Lebanon, Washington and Tel Aviv denied that, and the Israeli military launched a massive wave of deadly airstrikes on Wednesday, killing 254 people and wounding 1,165, according to Lebanon's Civil Defense.

The expanded Israeli offensive on Lebanon since March 2 has killed 1,739 people and wounded 5,873 others, according to the Lebanese Health Ministry.