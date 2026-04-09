Hezbollah claims attacks on Israeli sites after deadly strikes in Lebanon

Hezbollah said Thursday it carried out four attacks targeting Israeli sites and forces in northern Israel and southern Lebanon, a day after deadly Israeli airstrikes killed more than 250 people across the country.

In a series of statements, the group said it fired rockets at the settlements of Manara and Kiryat Shmona in northern Israel.

Hezbollah also said it struck an Israeli military vehicle with a guided missile in the southern Lebanese town of Taybeh and carried out a drone attack on an Israeli force in the same area.

The group said the attacks were in retaliation for repeated Israeli violations of the ceasefire.

The US and Iran announced a two-week truce on Tuesday aimed at paving the way for a final agreement to end a war launched by Washington and Tel Aviv against Tehran on Feb. 28, which has left thousands dead and wounded.

While Pakistani mediators and Tehran said the ceasefire includes Lebanon, Washington and Tel Aviv denied that, and the Israeli military launched a massive wave of deadly airstrikes on Wednesday, killing 254 people and wounding 1,165, according to Lebanon's Civil Defense.

Israel has carried out airstrikes and a ground offensive in southern Lebanon since a cross-border attack by Hezbollah on March 2, despite a ceasefire that took effect in November 2024.

Lebanese authorities said that at least 1,739 people have since been killed and 5,873 others injured in the Israeli attacks.