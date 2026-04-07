ISRAELI ARMY SAYS IT TARGETED ANOTHER PETROCHEMICAL COMPLEX IN IRANS SHIRAZ CITY

Israeli army says it targeted another petrochemical complex in Iran's Shiraz city

The Israeli army said Tuesday it targeted another petrochemical complex in the southwestern Iranian city of Shiraz, describing it as a key site for producing materials used in explosives and ballistic missiles.

A military statement said the strike was carried out on Monday, hitting a facility that produces nitric acid, a substance it described as "critical material" for manufacturing explosives and components used in ballistic missile production.

The military claimed that the site was among the last remaining compounds producing such materials in Iran, following previous strikes on major petrochemical facilities, including in Mahshahr.

It added that the attack was intended to "further degrade" Iran's military capabilities, particularly those linked to weapons production relying on the components produced in the facility.

Regional escalations have continued to rage since Israel and the US launched an offensive against Iran on Feb. 28, killing more than 1,340 people to date, including then-Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

Iran has retaliated with drone and missile strikes targeting Israel, Jordan, Iraq and Gulf countries hosting US military assets, causing casualties and damage to infrastructure while disrupting global markets and aviation.





