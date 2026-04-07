Iranian missile barrage hits multiple cities in central Israel, reports say

An Iranian missile barrage targeted at least five cities in central Israel on Tuesday, with impacts reported across several urban areas, Israeli media said.

Yedioth Ahronoth, citing Israel's emergency service, reported impact sites in Ramat Gan and Rosh Ha'ayin, in addition to earlier strikes in Tel Aviv, Bnei Brak, and Ramat Hasharon.

Air raid sirens sounded across wide areas, including Gush Dan, the Coastal Plain, Sharon, Lachish, and Samaria, as well as in the southern city of Eilat.

The report said a submunition from a fragmentation missile landed near a house in Tel Aviv but did not detonate, creating a small crater and a blast wave.

There were no immediate confirmed reports of casualties.

Regional escalations have continued to rage since Israel and the US launched an offensive against Iran on Feb. 28, killing more than 1,340 people to date, including then-Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

Iran has retaliated with drone and missile strikes targeting Israel, Jordan, Iraq and Gulf countries hosting US military assets, causing casualties and damage to infrastructure while disrupting global markets and aviation.





