Iranian media report three children killed in airstrike near Tehran

Three children have been killed in an airstrike near Tehran, Iranian media reported on Tuesday.



A reporter for the Mehr news agency said the early-morning attack struck a residential building in the commuter town of Pardis.



A total of six bodies have so far been recovered from the rubble, the report said.



Israel and the United States have been engaged in military operations against Iran since February 28, while Tehran has responded with repeated missile attacks on Israel and other countries in the region.



The latest attacks come ahead of US President Donald Trump's ultimatum for Iran to make a deal or face massive attacks on its energy infrastructure, with a deadline set to expire on Tuesday evening (0000 GMT).



Eyewitnesses in Tehran also reported heavy bombing on Monday night.



In Pardis, east of the metropolis, huge new housing estates have been built over the past 15 years to accommodate Tehran's growing population.



Many middle-class people bought flats in the high-rise buildings there, often in the hope of affordable housing and social advancement on the outskirts of the capital.



Users on social media reported several missile strikes in Pardis, some of which are believed to have involved bunker-busting bombs.



"Windows and houses shook," the well-known internet activist Vahid Online quoted a resident of the city as saying on his Telegram channel.

