US-Israeli strikes hit key airports in northern, western Iran

Airstrikes pounded key airports and multiple sites across northern and western Iran on Tuesday, as the US and Israel continued their joint offensive on Tehran, Iranian media reported.

Mehr News Agency said that Khorramabad Airport in western Iran was struck, while Iran's state broadcaster IRIB said parts of Tehran were hit in recent attacks.

Explosions were also reported in Tehran and the central city of Qom, according to media reports.

Mehr said Mehrabad Airport in northern Iran was also hit.

Separately, a deputy governor of Qom in central Iran said a site outside the western boundaries of the city was struck.

In central Iran, a deputy governor of Yazd said two locations outside the city were targeted by projectiles, causing damage to some infrastructure.

There were no immediate confirmed reports of casualties.

Several areas in Tehran were targeted overnight, including residential neighborhoods in Tehranpars and Saadat Abad, a location along Hakim Highway where a power facility was damaged, and commercial shops in the Molavi neighborhood.

The report also said a synagogue in the Enghelab area was among the locations hit.





