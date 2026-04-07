Turkish president, Spanish premier discuss ties, regional issues in phone call

In a phone call, President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan and Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez discussed bilateral relations as well as regional and global developments, Türkiye's Communications Directorate said on Tuesday.

The directorate said on Turkish social media platform NSosyal that the leaders addressed cooperation between the two countries, with Erdoğan saying the solidarity between Türkiye and Spain, "especially in defense and across all fields," has been welcomed by their peoples.

He added that both sides aim to further advance relations.

Erdoğan also commented on regional tensions, saying Türkiye does not approve of efforts aimed at the "total destruction of Iran," while also expressing concern over Iran's stance toward neighboring countries.

He said that "everyone with a conscience should embrace peace and focus on diplomacy."

The Turkish president warned that unless Israel's actions in Gaza and elsewhere are blocked, "the region will continue to long for peace."

Erdoğan also highlighted the importance of renewed diplomatic efforts to end the Russia-Ukraine war.

He said it is important to "revitalize negotiations" and for the international community to approach peace-focused engagement more seriously.