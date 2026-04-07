5 killed in Israeli airstrikes on southern Lebanon

At least five people were killed in Israeli airstrikes on southern Lebanon on Tuesday, the country's state news agency reported.

The National News Agency (NNA) said three people were killed and several others wounded when Israeli warplanes struck a house in the town of Maarakeh in the Tyre district. The wounded were transferred to hospitals in the city of Tyre.

In a separate incident, an Israeli drone strike targeted the town of Deir al-Zahrani in the Nabatieh region, killing one person, according to the report.

The agency also reported that another person was killed in a dawn strike on the town of Zebdine in the Nabatieh area.

Israel has carried out airstrikes and a ground offensive in southern Lebanon since a cross-border attack by Hezbollah on March 2, despite a ceasefire that took effect in November 2024.

The number of people killed in Israeli strikes since March 2 rose to 1,497, with 4,639 others injured, according to the Health Ministry.

Hezbollah has fired barrages of rockets into Israel since early March, saying the attacks are in response to continued Israeli strikes on Lebanon as well as the killing of Iran's then-Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei in a joint US-Israeli airstrike on Feb. 28.





