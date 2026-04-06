US-Israeli strike hits petrochemical complex in southwestern Iran

A US-Israeli strike targeted Iran's South Pars petrochemical complex in the southwestern energy hub of Asaluyeh on Monday, according to Iranian media reports.

Fars News Agency reported explosions at the site following the strike.

The semi-official Mehr News Agency said attacks hit petrochemical facilities in Asaluyeh, including the Jam and Damavand plants.

Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz confirmed that the military had struck what he called Iran's largest petrochemical facility.

"The IDF (army) just struck Iran's largest petrochemical facility located in Asaluyeh," he said in comments carried by the Yedioth Ahronoth newspaper.

Katz claimed that the targeted facilities account for about 85% of Iran's petrochemical exports and "are no longer operational."



