Iranian missile attack on Tel Aviv area injures 1

Iran launched a new wave of missiles at central Israel early Monday, Israeli media reported.

One person was injured in an attack on the Tel Aviv area, Israel's public broadcaster KAN reported.

Hebrew media reported explosions in Tel Aviv during attempts to intercept the missiles while blasts were also heard over occupied East Jerusalem.

Israel's Channel 12 said Iran launched at least 10 missiles carrying cluster warheads in three attacks targeting Tel Aviv and other parts of central Israel, with shrapnel and missile fragments falling in eastern areas of the city.

Iranian state television meanwhile said that three waves of missiles were launched toward Israel within 20 minutes.

Regional escalations have continued to rage since Israel and the US launched an offensive against Iran on Feb. 28, killing more than 1,340 people to date, including then-Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

Iran has retaliated with drone and missile strikes targeting Israel, Jordan, Iraq and Gulf countries hosting US military assets, causing casualties and damage to infrastructure while disrupting global markets and aviation.





