Netanyahu urges Trump against Iran ceasefire: Report

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu urged US President Donald Trump not to pursue a ceasefire with Iran at this stage, citing concerns over potential risks, according to a report published Monday by Axios.

During a phone call on Sunday, Netanyahu expressed reservations about a possible truce with Iran, warning it could carry strategic risks, an Israeli official told Axios.

Trump, however, told Netanyahu that a ceasefire with Iran could be reached if Tehran agrees to US demands. He reiterated that Washington's requirements include Iran handing over all of its enriched uranium and committing not to resume uranium enrichment, the official said.

Meanwhile, Netanyahu said Monday on US social media company X that he had spoken with Trump on Sunday and praised him for what he described as a "heroic rescue operation" of a US aircrew member, while Trump expressed appreciation for Israel's assistance.

The Israeli premier added that Trump praised Israel as a "steadfast, determined, and firm ally" and said the two countries are "continuing to crush Iran's regime of terror."

The remarks come amid ongoing tensions between the US, Israel, and Iran, with diplomatic efforts and military developments continuing to shape the course of the conflict.

US-Israeli strikes on Iran that began on Feb. 28 have reportedly killed at least 1,340 people so far, including then-Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei. Tehran has retaliated with drone and missile strikes targeting Israel, Jordan, Iraq, and Gulf countries hosting US military assets.