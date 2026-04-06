4 Iranian army officers killed in air defense operation in Isfahan

Four Iranian army officers were killed early Sunday in an air defense operation against what Iran described as US-Israeli "hostile aircraft" in Isfahan province in central Iran, according to state news agency IRNA.

The army's public relations office said the incident occurred in the Mahyar area south of Isfahan, where the officers were deployed as part of a rapid-response air defense unit.

The officers engaged enemy fighter jets, helicopters, armed drones, and supporting aircraft, firing at aerial targets.

The statement said one shoulder-fired missile hit a "hostile aircraft," after which the officers were targeted and killed in subsequent enemy strikes.