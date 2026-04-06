Israel preparing major escalation against Iran once Trump’s deadline expires: Media

Israel is preparing for a major escalation against Iran following the expiry of a deadline set by US President Donald Trump for Tehran to reopen the Strait of Hormuz and reach an agreement, Israeli media reported Monday.

The public broadcaster KAN, citing an unnamed Israeli source, said assessments in Israel indicate that Trump may escalate attacks against Iran once the deadline expires on Tuesday.

The source said Israel is preparing to launch large-scale joint strikes with the US on Iran's national infrastructure.

"We are ready for major escalation in Iran once the deadline ends and are awaiting US approval," the source said.

The source, however, said there are concerns in Israel that Trump could decide to impose a ceasefire at the last moment before the deadline.

KAN also cited unnamed Israeli officials as saying that Israel is awaiting the end of Trump's deadline and expects a green light to strike energy-related and infrastructure targets in Iran.

According to the broadcaster, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is expected to hold a limited security meeting later Monday with senior defense officials to discuss potential escalation against Iran.

Trump has given Iran until 8 pm Tuesday to reopen the Strait of Hormuz and reach an agreement or face attacks on energy infrastructure.

Regional tensions have escalated since the US and Israel launched a joint offensive on Iran on Feb. 28, killing more than 1,340 people to date, including then-Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei.

Tehran has retaliated with drone and missile strikes targeting Israel, as well as Jordan, Iraq, and Gulf countries hosting US military assets. Iran has also restricted the movement of ships through the Strait of Hormuz.

























