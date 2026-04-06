Iranian strikes spark fears of chemical leakage in southern Israel

The Ramat Hovav industrial zone south of Beersheba in southern Israel is pictured on March 29, 2026. (AFP Photo)

Repeated Iranian strikes on a major petrochemical complex in southern Israel have sparked fears of a possible chemical leakage as war continues to rage between Tehran and Tel Aviv.

Three Iranian strikes targeted the Ramat Hovav Industrial Zone in southern Israel in just one week.

According to Israel Hayom newspaper, an Iranian missile struck the Adama Makhachem plant in the zone on March 29, causing a fire and raising the alert level due to fears of a hazardous chemical leak.

A second attack hit the same area on April 2, damaging the same site and causing another fire. A third missile fell near the facility on Sunday, but no damage was reported.

The newspaper said the repeated Iranian attacks "were not coincidental," noting that the Ramat Hovav zone is considered one of the largest concentrations of chemical and petrochemical industries in Israel and "a target of strategic importance."

"Any missile strike on this site, even if it does not result in catastrophic consequences, poses a potential environmental threat, in addition to psychological impact and public pressure," it added.

"The sensitivity of the area is not limited to the industrial aspect, but also includes the geographical aspect."

The daily said the proximity of the complex to the city of Beersheba and nearby communities also raises concerns that any hazardous leak or major damage could affect a large number of people in southern Israel.

It said the Iranian strikes were in retaliation for Israeli attacks on petrochemical facilities in Iran.

Regional tensions have escalated since the US and Israel launched a joint offensive on Iran on Feb. 28, killing more than 1,340 people to date, including then-Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei.

Tehran has retaliated with drone and missile strikes targeting Israel, as well as Jordan, Iraq, and Gulf countries hosting US military assets. Iran has also restricted the movement of ships through the Strait of Hormuz.





















