Hezbollah says it carried out 23 attacks on Israeli sites

Lebanon's Hezbollah group said it carried out 23 attacks on Israeli targets since early Sunday as sirens sounded dozens of times across northern Israel and Israeli media reported damage in one settlement.

In a series of statements, the group said the attacks came "in defense of Lebanon and its people" amid continuing Israeli attacks on the country since March 2.

It said the attacks targeted Israeli settlements, troop gatherings and military sites in northern Israel and southern Lebanon.

The group said it struck an Israeli warship 68 nautical miles off the Lebanese coast with a naval cruise missile after monitoring it for several hours.

Israel's Channel 14 later reported that a warship had been hit in the Mediterranean but claimed the vessel was British rather than Israeli.

Hezbollah also said it targeted the settlements of Nahariya and Metula as well as gatherings of Israeli soldiers and vehicles in Malikiya, Kfar Yuval, Aitaroun and Khiam.

The group said it struck several military positions and infrastructure sites including the Meron surveillance base, the Zarit barracks and a logistics base in northern Israel.

Meanwhile, Israel's Channel 12 said a house was damaged in the Shomrat settlement in northern Israel after being hit by a drone launched from Lebanon.

Hebrew media and Anadolu's correspondent said sirens sounded repeatedly Sunday across northern Israel.

Israel has carried out airstrikes and a ground offensive in southern Lebanon since a cross-border attack by Hezbollah on March 2, despite a ceasefire that took effect in November 2024.

Hezbollah has fired barrages of rockets into Israel since early March, saying the attacks are in response to continued Israeli strikes on Lebanon as well as the killing of Iran's then-Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei in a joint US-Israeli airstrike on Feb. 28.