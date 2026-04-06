News World Iran rejects U.S. demands, offers own proposals to end war

Iran rejects U.S. demands, offers own proposals to end war

Iran rejected the idea of a ceasefire with the United States, saying any pause in fighting could allow its adversaries to regroup and resume attacks. Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmaeil Baqaei said during a press briefing that Tehran would only consider arrangements that include guarantees preventing a return to hostilities. "A ceasefire means a pause to rebuild forces for renewed attacks. No rational actor would accept that," he said.

Agencies and A News WORLD Published April 06,2026 Subscribe

Iran said it has offered a series of proposals to end the current conflict launched by the US and Israel at the end of February, after Washington sent a series of demands to Tehran and as US President Donald Trump's deadline looms.



Tehran has drawn up its "demands and claims" and communicated these to the mediators, Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmail Baghaei said, according to the state-run news agency IRNA.



Baghaei described the US demands as "excessive and unacceptable" and said negotiations are incompatible with ultimatums and threats, referring to a 15-point US plan to end the war.



Iran has already responded to the demands, he said, as Pakistan seeks to mediate between Tehran and Washington.



Trump issued a further threat on Sunday: Iran would "be living in Hell" if Iranian leaders failed to back down and reopen the Strait of Hormuz to shipping on Wednesday at 0000 GMT, in an expletive-laden post on Truth Social.



Pakistani intelligence sources said, "A plan for a 45-day ceasefire, a period during which peace talks and an ultimate deal is proposed, has been shared by Pakistan with both the US and Iran."



The US side insisted Iran should open the Strait of Hormuz before the announcement of the ceasefire, a condition that Tehran rejected, the sources said.



Messages were being exchanged back and forth by Pakistani military chief and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar, the sources said, with Washington, Tehran, Islamabad, Riyadh, Cairo and Ankara all in the loop.



"Iran is still firm on not opening Hormuz before a permanent deal," the sources said.



Regional tensions have escalated since the US and Israel launched a joint offensive on Iran on Feb. 28, killing so far over 1,340 people, including then-Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei.



Iran has retaliated with drone and missile strikes targeting Israel, along with Jordan, Iraq, and Gulf countries hosting US military assets, causing casualties and damage to infrastructure while disrupting global markets and aviation.











