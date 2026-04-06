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Explosive warheads fall in Israeli city of Haifa after new wave of Iranian missiles

Explosive warheads fell across Haifa after an Iranian missile attack, causing damage to vehicles and buildings as bomb disposal teams were deployed.

Anadolu Agency MIDDLE EAST
Published April 06,2026
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EXPLOSIVE WARHEADS FALL IN ISRAELI CITY OF HAIFA AFTER NEW WAVE OF IRANIAN MISSILES

Explosive warheads fell in several areas of the Israeli city of Haifa following a new Iranian missile attack, Israeli Army Radio reported early Monday.

Bomb disposal experts are heading to several locations in northern Israel, Israeli police said in a statement.

A number of vehicles have suffered extensive damage and there is damage to buildings.

The region has been on alert since the US and Israel launched a joint offensive on Iran on Feb. 28, killing more than 1,340 people to date, including then-Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.