Explosive warheads fall in Israeli city of Haifa after new wave of Iranian missiles

Explosive warheads fell in several areas of the Israeli city of Haifa following a new Iranian missile attack, Israeli Army Radio reported early Monday.

Bomb disposal experts are heading to several locations in northern Israel, Israeli police said in a statement.

A number of vehicles have suffered extensive damage and there is damage to buildings.

The region has been on alert since the US and Israel launched a joint offensive on Iran on Feb. 28, killing more than 1,340 people to date, including then-Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.