Iran claims missile attack on Israeli-linked cargo ship

Iran claimed Monday that it carried out a missile attack on an Israeli-linked cargo ship, according to Iranian media.

Fars News Agency, citing a military source, said the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps's naval forces targeted a container ship identified as SDN7 using a cruise missile.

"The Israeli ship is on fire," the source claimed.

There were no available details about the ship's ownership, location, or the condition of its crew.

On Saturday, the IRGC Navy command claimed that the Israeli-linked MSC Ishika ship caught fire after a drone strike in the Strait of Hormuz.

There has been no immediate Israeli comment on the Iranian claim.

Regional tensions have escalated since the US and Israel launched a joint offensive on Iran on Feb. 28, killing more than 1,340 people to date, including then-Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei.

Tehran has retaliated with drone and missile strikes targeting Israel, as well as Jordan, Iraq, and Gulf countries hosting US military assets. Iran has also restricted the movement of ships through the Strait of Hormuz.





