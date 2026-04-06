3rd Turkish-owned ship passes Hormuz since closure of strait

A third Turkish-owned vessel safely left the Gulf via the Strait of Hormuz amid the ongoing conflict, bringing the total number of safely departed ships to three, Turkish transport and infrastructure minister announced.

Abdulkadir Uraloglu said the Ocean Thunder, carrying crude oil from Iraq to Malaysia, safely passed through the strait thanks to efforts in coordination with the Turkish Foreign Ministry.

He noted that the number of Turkish-owned vessels waiting around the Strait of Hormuz dropped to 12 now and eight of these ships currently have departure requests, Uraloglu added.

The minister emphasized that authorities continue uninterrupted efforts for the safe transit of these eight ships and their 156 personnel.

The ministry will keep monitoring the situation of Turkish-owned ships and sailors in the region closely alongside the Foreign Ministry and other relevant institutions, he stated.

The region has been on alert since the US and Israel launched a joint offensive on Iran on Feb. 28, killing more than 1,340 people to date, including the then-Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

Iran has retaliated with drone and missile strikes targeting Israel as well as Jordan, Iraq and Gulf countries hosting US military assets. It has also restricted the movement of ships through the Strait of Hormuz.





