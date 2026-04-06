8 killed, 55 injured in Israeli airstrikes in Lebanon

At least eight people were killed and 55 injured in Israeli airstrikes Sunday in areas in Beirut's southern suburbs and northeast of Lebanon's capital, according to Lebanese authorities.

Lebanon's National News Agency said an Israeli strike on the Jnah neighborhood in Beirut's southern suburbs killed five people, including a 15-year-old girl and two Sudanese nationals, and injured 52 others, among them eight children.

In a separate statement, Lebanon's Health Ministry said an Israeli strike targeted the hills of Ain Saadeh in Metn district northeast of Beirut, killing three people, including two women, and wounding three others, all women.

Anadolu's correspondent said Israeli warplanes launched eight strikes across Beirut's southern suburbs since Sunday morning, targeting the neighborhoods of Rweiss, Bir Hassan, Musharrafieh and Hay Madi in addition to Jnah.

Earlier Sunday, the ministry said the death toll from Israeli attacks on Lebanon since March 2 had risen to 1,461, with 4,430 others injured.

Israel has carried out airstrikes and a ground offensive in southern Lebanon since a cross-border attack by the Lebanese group Hezbollah on March 2, despite a ceasefire that took effect in November 2024.

Hezbollah has fired barrages of rockets into Israel since early March, saying the attacks are in response to continued Israeli strikes on Lebanon as well as the killing of Iran's then-Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei in a joint US-Israeli airstrike on Feb. 28.