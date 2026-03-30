KUWAITS NATIONAL GUARD DOWNS DRONE, 4 UAVS IN SECURED AREAS

Kuwait's National Guard said Monday its forces shot down one drone and four unmanned aerial vehicles in areas under their protection.

National Guard spokesperson Brig. Gen. Jad'an Fadel Jad'an said a task force carried out the interceptions at sites it is responsible for securing. No further details on casualties or losses were reported.

Regional escalation has continued since Israel and the US launched an offensive against Iran on Feb. 28, killing more than 1,340 people to date, including then-Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

Tehran has retaliated with drone and missile strikes targeting Israel, Jordan, Iraq, and Gulf countries hosting US military assets, causing casualties and infrastructure damage while disrupting global markets and aviation.





