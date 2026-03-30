Iraq says rocket attack hits airbase near Baghdad airport

Iraq's Defense Ministry said Monday that a rocket attack targeted an airbase west of Baghdad International Airport, destroying a military aircraft.

A ministry statement said Mohammed Alaa Air Base was struck at 1:55 a.m (22:55 GMT) by 122 mm Grad rockets launched from the outskirts of the capital.

The attack destroyed an Antonov-132 aircraft belonging to the Iraqi Air Force, the ministry said.

No human losses were reported.

Authorities said relevant agencies have begun assessing the damage and are working to track down the source of the rocket fire.

The entire region has been on alert since the US and Israel launched an air offensive on Iran on Feb. 28, killing so far more than 1,340 people, including the then-Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

Iran has retaliated with drone and missile strikes targeting Israel as well as Jordan, Iraq, and Gulf countries hosting US military assets.





