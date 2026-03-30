Iran says power grid stable after outages linked to strikes

Iran's deputy energy minister said Monday that the country's power grid is stable and outages in Tehran and Alborz have been resolved, the Tasnim news agency reported.

The remarks follow power outages reported Sunday in several parts of Iran, including areas of Tehran and the northern city of Alborz, after US-Israeli attacks targeted electricity infrastructure.

The entire region has been on alert since the US and Israel launched an air offensive on Iran on Feb. 28, killing over 1,340 people so far, including then-Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei.

Tehran has retaliated with drone and missile strikes targeting Israel, Jordan, Iraq, and Gulf countries hosting US military assets.





