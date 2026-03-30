2 Palestinians killed in Israeli drone strike in Gaza City

Two Palestinians were killed early Monday in an Israeli drone strike in Gaza City in the latest ceasefire violation by Israel, medical sources told Anadolu.

The strike targeted a group of Palestinians near Asqoula junction in the Zeitoun neighborhood in the south of the city, according to local sources and witnesses.

Medical sources at Al-Ahli Baptist Hospital told Anadolu that the strike also critically injured a third Palestinian.

Witnesses said the Israeli army also demolished buildings and facilities east of what is known as the "yellow line" in the Al- Tuffah neighborhood east of Gaza City.

Israeli artillery also shelled areas east of Deir al-Balah and Khan Younis in central and southern Gaza.

The latest strike raised the number of Palestinians killed in Israeli attacks across Gaza since early Sunday to 11.

Earlier Sunday, eight Palestinians were killed in two Israeli strikes targeting gatherings of Palestinians in the Bir 19 area in al-Mawasi district west of Khan Younis, according to medical sources.

Later, another Palestinian was killed by Israeli army fire near Bani Suheila junction east of Khan Younis.

Israeli forces have carried out daily violations of a ceasefire in place since Oct. 10 which have killed 691 people and wounded 1,876 as of March 18, according to Palestine Health Ministry data.

Israel launched a war on Gaza in October 2023, killing more than 72,000 Palestinians, wounding around 172,000 and devastating about 90% of the enclave's civilian infrastructure.