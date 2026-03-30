Explosions rock Tehran as US-Israeli attacks continue

A series of explosions struck Iran's capital Monday morning as US-Israeli attacks continued.

Blasts were reported in the northeastern and southern parts of Tehran.

Air defense systems were activated in response to the attacks.

Regional escalations have continued to rage since Israel and the US launched an offensive against Iran on Feb. 28, killing more than 1,340 people to date, including then-Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

Iran has retaliated with drone and missile strikes targeting Israel, Jordan, Iraq and Gulf countries hosting US military assets, causing casualties and damage to infrastructure while disrupting global markets and aviation.