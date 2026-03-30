Trump says intel chief Gabbard 'a little bit softer' on Iran nuclear issue

US President Donald Trump expressed confidence Sunday in National Intelligence Director Tulsi Gabbard, despite differences in their approaches toward Iran.

"Yeah, sure," Trump told reporters aboard Air Force One en route to Washington, DC when asked whether he still has faith in Gabbard.

"I mean, she's a little bit different in her thought process than me, but that doesn't make somebody not available to serve," he added.

Trump reiterated that he does not want Iran to have a nuclear weapon "because if they had a nuclear weapon, they'd use it immediately."

"I think she's probably a little bit softer on that issue, but that's okay," he said.

Gabbard is "softer on that issue. But I have other people, not too many. That's an issue that we've had great support," Trump said.