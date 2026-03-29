Power outages reported in parts of Iran after attacks on energy infrastructure

Power outages were reported Sunday in several parts of Iran, including areas of Tehran and the northern city of Alborz, following US-Israeli attacks on electricity infrastructure.

Disruptions were also reported in parts of the Karaj district west of Tehran, according to Iranian media.

Iran's deputy energy minister, Mostafa Rajabi Mashhadi, said several power transmission substations were hit but electricity in Tehran and Karaj is expected to be restored within hours, adding there is no cause for concern, Tasnim reported.

Efforts are underway to restore service, the state broadcaster IRIB News said, citing the Energy Ministry.

The entire region has been on alert since the US and Israel launched an air offensive on Iran on Feb. 28, so far killing over 1,340 people, including then-Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei.

Tehran has retaliated with drone and missile strikes targeting Israel, along with Jordan, Iraq, and Gulf countries hosting US military assets.