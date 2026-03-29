Tel Aviv, Washington discuss potential establishment of bases in Israel

Israel and the US are discussing the potential establishment of US bases in Israeli territory, local media reported on Sunday.

According to Israeli Channel 12, Tel Aviv has proposed the establishment of US bases inside Israel, including the relocation of American bases from other areas in the Middle East.

No final decision has been made on the proposal, but it is being discussed as part of the ongoing talks between the two sides amid their joint war against Iran, the outlet said.

No immediate comment has been issued by either Israel or the US administration regarding the report.

The entire region has been on alert since the US and Israel launched an air offensive on Iran on Feb. 28, so far killing over 1,340 people, including then-Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei.

Tehran has retaliated with drone and missile strikes targeting Israel, along with Jordan, Iraq, and Gulf countries hosting US military assets.



















