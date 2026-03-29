US Embassy in Qatar reduces services over potential Iranian ‘retaliation’

The US Embassy in Qatar said Sunday it is reducing operations with its remaining emergency personnel as escalation continues to rise across the Middle East region.

In a statement, the embassy advised all American citizens in Qatar to stay alert and be ready "to duck and cover in a secure location" if the Qatari authorities issue an alert.

"Please exercise caution, as the Iranian government and its proxies may seek to target Americans in retaliation for US strikes against Iran," it added.

The entire region has been on alert since the US and Israel launched an air offensive on Iran on Feb. 28, so far killing over 1,340 people, including then-Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei.

Tehran has retaliated with drone and missile strikes targeting Israel, along with Jordan, Iraq, and Gulf countries hosting US military assets.