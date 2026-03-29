Ukrainian president, Jordanian king meet to discuss potential security partnership

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky met Jordan's King Abdullah II on Sunday during his visit to the capital Amman to discuss a potential partnership in the security sector and the situation in the Middle East.

Zelensky said Kyiv is open to joint work to defend against drone and missile attacks.

"From our own experience, we know that without a unified system, it is simply impossible to establish comprehensive protection of people and critical infrastructure," he said on the US social media platform X.

"We have such a system, because for the fifth year of Russia's full-scale war, we have been forced to defend ourselves against constant Russian strikes, including those carried out using Iranian drones," he added.

He underlined that it is important that those to whom Kyiv offers its expertise can help strengthen Ukraine as well.

Earlier, Zelensky said that since the start of the US/Israel-Iran conflict in the Middle East, many countries in the region have asked Ukraine for assistance in countering Iranian drones.

Israel and the US launched an offensive against Iran on Feb. 28, so far killing more than 1,340 people, including then-Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei.

Iran has retaliated with drone and missile strikes targeting Israel, Jordan, Iraq and Gulf countries hosting US military assets, causing casualties and damage to infrastructure, while disrupting global markets and aviation.

Zelensky visited three Gulf nations in recent days -- Saudi Arabia, Qatar, and the United Arab Emirates. During his visit to Qatar, Ukraine signed a long-term defense agreement, while in the UAE Zelensky discussed defense cooperation with President Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

His Gulf tour also included a stop in Saudi Arabia, where he met Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman in Jeddah, with both sides signing a defense cooperation agreement on Friday.