EU reaffirms solidarity with Gulf countries amid Mideast conflict

European Council President Antonio Costa reaffirmed on Sunday the bloc's solidarity with Gulf countries amid the ongoing conflict in the Middle East.

"The EU stands in solidarity with the Gulf Cooperation Council countries in the face of continued Iranian airstrikes and drone attacks targeting civilians and infrastructure in the region. These attacks must stop immediately," Costa wrote on the US social media platform X.

His remarks came after he held a phone call with UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, where he reiterated EU's support for the oil-rich emirate.

"The EU continues to urge all parties to de-escalate and give diplomacy a chance, in the interest of security and stability in the Middle East," Costa added.

The US and Israel have launched airstrikes on Iran since Feb. 28, killing over 1,400 people, including then-Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei.

Iran has retaliated with drone and missile strikes targeting Israel, along with Jordan, Iraq, and Gulf countries hosting US military assets, causing casualties and damage to infrastructure while disrupting global markets and aviation.