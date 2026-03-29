Iran warns of potential strikes on industrial sites in Israel, Gulf states

Iranian media on Sunday published a list of industrial facilities in Israel and five Gulf countries that Tehran warned could be targeted in potential attacks.

According to an Anadolu correspondent, the list included details of major steel and industrial companies, including Saudi Iron and Steel Company (Hadeed) in Saudi Arabia, Emirates Steel Arkan in the United Arab Emirates, Qatar Steel, Foulath Holding in Bahrain, the United Steel Industrial Company in Kuwait, and Yehuda Steel in Israel.

On Friday, Majid Mousavi, commander of the IRGC Aerospace Force, threatened a "tit-for-tat" retaliation following US-Israeli strikes on Iranian infrastructure.

A US-Israeli airstrike hit Iran's Khuzestan Steel Company on Saturday, targeting key production facilities and forcing a halt to operations.

The US and Israel have maintained airstrikes on Iran since Feb. 28, killing so far over 1,340 people, including then-Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei.

Iran has retaliated with drone and missile strikes targeting Israel, along with Jordan, Iraq, and Gulf countries hosting US military assets, causing casualties and damage to infrastructure while disrupting global markets and aviation.



















