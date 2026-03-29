Syrian president arrives in Berlin for talks on ties, reconstruction

Syrian President Ahmad al-Sharaa arrived in Berlin on Sunday for his first official visit to Germany, aimed at strengthening bilateral relations and expanding cooperation, Syria's state news agency reported.

The Syrian Arab News Agency said al-Sharaa is in the German capital to discuss ways to develop ties and enhance cooperation.

German officials had earlier said talks between al-Sharaa and Chancellor Friedrich Merz are expected to focus on Syria's economic stabilization and reconstruction efforts, energy cooperation, and prospects for the country's reintegration into the international financial system.

Officials had also announced plans for a German-Syrian economic roundtable bringing together senior business and government representatives to explore investment opportunities and reconstruction.

Al-Sharaa's visit had been scheduled for January but was postponed after renewed violence in Syria.