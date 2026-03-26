Several Palestinians injured in attack by Israeli occupiers in West Bank

Several Palestinians, including an elderly man, were injured early Thursday in an attack by Israeli occupiers in the northern West Bank, a local official said.

Moataz Basharat, who monitors Israeli settlement activity in Tubas governorate, said occupiers attacked Palestinian residents in the Safh Tayasir area, northeast of Tubas, injuring several people.

Some of the wounded were taken to a hospital for treatment, Basharat said.

Images and video showed an elderly Palestinian man soaked in blood and suffering bruises to his head and face after the attack.

Basharat said the same area has witnessed repeated attacks by Israeli occupants in recent weeks, amid an escalation in assaults on Palestinians and their property.

About 750,000 Israeli occupiers live in hundreds of settlements across the occupied West Bank, including around 250,000 in East Jerusalem. Occupiers carry out frequent attacks on Palestinians, which rights groups say aim to force their displacement.

Since the start of the Gaza war on Oct. 8, 2023, attacks by the Israeli army and occupiers in the West Bank have killed 1,133 Palestinians, wounded about 11,700 others and led to nearly 22,000 arrests.

In a landmark opinion in July 2024, the International Court of Justice declared Israel's occupation of Palestinian territory illegal and called for the evacuation of all settlements in the West Bank and East Jerusalem.





