France to convene G7 finance, energy, central bank meeting on Middle East

France will convene a joint meeting of G7 finance ministers, energy ministers, and central bank officials next week to discuss the situation in the Middle East, Economy Minister Roland Lescure said on Thursday.

Speaking to RTL radio, Lescure said the meeting will take place on Monday and will focus on assessing developments in the region and their potential economic and energy impacts.

"So we will see the ministers of economy, the ministers of energy and the central banks together on Monday to discuss the situation, to understand what is happening," he said.

The meeting comes amid heightened tensions in the Middle East that have raised concerns over global energy markets and economic stability.

France, which has held the rotating presidency of the Group of Seven (G7) since January, is coordinating the initiative as part of its broader efforts to address global economic challenges.

The G7 brings together seven major advanced economies, Germany, Canada, the US, France, Italy, Japan, and the UK.

France is also set to host a G7 summit in the eastern city of Evian in mid-June.

The regional escalation in the Middle East has continued since the US and Israel launched a joint offensive against Iran on Feb. 28, so far killing more than 1,340 people, including then-Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei.

Iran has retaliated with repeated drone and missile strikes targeting Israel and Gulf countries hosting US military assets.

The Strait of Hormuz has also been effectively throttled since early March. Around 20 million barrels of oil normally pass through it daily, and its disruption has driven up shipping costs and pushed global oil prices higher.





