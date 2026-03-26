Iranian forces say they targeted US-linked sites in Kuwait, Bahrain

Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) said Thursday that it carried out a new wave of drone attacks targeting US-linked military and logistical sites in Kuwait, Saudi Arabia, and Bahrain, the semi-official Tasnim news agency reported.

In a statement, the IRGC said the 82nd wave of its True Promise 4 operation was launched at dawn and struck pre-determined targets, including the Arifjan base in Kuwait, Al-Kharj in Saudi Arabia, and Sheikh Isa base in Bahrain.

It said the retaliation came after attacks on Iran's southwestern city of Khorramshahr.

The statement claimed that US defense logistics facilities, fuel storage units, MQ-9 drone hangars, and satellite communication systems were targeted.

It added that the operation was carried out using loitering munitions and was "successfully executed," and that further waves are ongoing.

The entire Middle Eastern region has been on alert since the US and Israel launched a joint offensive on Iran on Feb. 28, so far killing over 1,340 people, including then-Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei.

Tehran has retaliated with drone and missile strikes targeting Israel, along with Jordan, Iraq, and Gulf countries hosting US military assets, causing casualties and damage to infrastructure while disrupting global markets and aviation.