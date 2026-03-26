Trump wants to end Iran war in coming weeks: Media reports

US President Donald Trump privately told advisers that he wants to bring the conflict with Iran to a swift close, within weeks, aiming to avoid a prolonged war, according to reports.

Trump has indicated he believes the conflict could end within weeks and has urged aides to stay aligned with that timeline, The Wall Street Journal reported Wednesday, citing anonymous sources.

Administration officials also say they hope that the situation will be resolved before an anticipated mid-May meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping, said the Journal.

The conflict added pressure on Trump as he balances foreign policy with domestic priorities, including critical upcoming midterm elections. Some allies are pushing for a more aggressive approach, while others favor diplomacy, the Journal reported.

On Wednesday, White House spokesperson Karoline Leavitt told reporters that Trump favors a peaceful resolution with Iran but is prepared to escalate sharply if Tehran fails to accept the "reality of the current moment," as Washington postponed planned strikes on Iranian power plants and energy infrastructure after "productive conversations" in the last three days. Iran has repeatedly denied any conversations.

Leavitt said if Iran fails to accept that it has "been defeated militarily," Trump will ensure the country is "hit harder than they have ever been hit before." She added that the president "does not bluff and he is prepared to unleash hell."

The US has reportedly sent Iran a 15-point plan, outlining steps on Tehran's nuclear and ballistic missile programs, as well as maritime security in the Strait of Hormuz. Iran rejected the proposal, saying any ceasefire would occur on its terms and timeline, and outlined five conditions for ending the war, including a complete halt to "aggression and assassinations."

On possible face-to-face talks, including reports of a potential meeting in Pakistan, Leavitt said nothing should be considered official until formally announced by the White House, cautioning against getting "ahead of our skis" on any talks planned for the weekend.

The US and Israel have struck Iran since Feb. 28, killing more than 1,300 people, including then-Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei, prompting Iranian retaliatory strikes across the region and a severe disruption to global oil flows.