Melania Trump promotes AI robots as future educators for US children

US first lady Melania Trump on Wednesday promoted the use of humanoid artificial intelligence systems as personalized educators for American children, saying the technology could reshape learning and boost the country's global competitiveness.

Speaking at the Fostering the Future Together Global Coalition Summit at the White House, Trump said AI-powered robots could deliver instruction tailored to each student's pace, knowledge level and emotional needs, according to CBS News.

Accompanied by a humanoid robot, she described a future in which such systems are part of daily life.

"Imagine a humanoid educator named Plato," she said, outlining a system that could provide instant access to literature, science, art and history while helping children build critical thinking and problem-solving skills.

Trump said AI could also free up time for social interaction and personal development, contributing to what she described as "a more complete person."

She framed technological fluency as key to maintaining US economic leadership, citing potential gains in innovation, productivity and intellectual property.

At the same time, Trump cautioned that safety must remain a priority as AI becomes more integrated into children's lives.





