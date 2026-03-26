Trump may seek to occupy Kharg Island if Iran talks fail: Israeli media

US President Donald Trump may seek to occupy Kharg Island, the hub of Iran's oil exports, if negotiations with Tehran fail, Israeli media reported on Wednesday.

"Trump strongly wants to end the war, and if that fails, he will seize the Kharg Island," the Yedioth Ahronoth newspaper, citing an unnamed Israeli source.

"Preparations for this scenario are also underway," the source added.

According to the daily, Israel is seeking to achieve as many of its military objectives as possible "to reduce Iran's military production capabilities."

Kharg Island lies about 30 kilometers (19 miles) off Iran's coast in the Persian Gulf and is considered the hub of Iran's oil exports.

The US and Israel have been carrying out airstrikes on Iran since Feb. 28, killing more than 1,340 people so far, including then-Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

Iran has retaliated with drone and missile strikes targeting Israel along with Jordan, Iraq and Gulf countries hosting US military assets, causing casualties and damage to infrastructure while disrupting global markets and aviation.



















