Iranian commander responsible for Hormuz closure killed in strike

An Israeli official claimed Thursday that a Revolutionary Guards commander responsible for closing the Strait of Hormuz was killed in an airstrike in Iran's southern city of Bandar Abbas.

The Times of Israel news portal quoted the official as saying that Alireza Tangsiri was killed in the strike, without giving further details.

There was no immediate confirmation from Iran or the Israeli army regarding the claim.

The Strait of Hormuz has been effectively disrupted since early March. Around 20 million barrels of oil normally pass through it daily, and its disruption has driven up shipping costs and pushed global oil prices higher.

Regional escalation has continued to flare since the US and Israel launched a joint offensive on Iran on Feb. 28, killing so far over 1,340 people, including then-Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei.

Iran has retaliated with drone and missile strikes targeting Israel, along with Jordan, Iraq, and Gulf countries hosting US military assets, causing casualties and damage to infrastructure while disrupting global markets and aviation.