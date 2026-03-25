US senator rejects $200B request for Iran war, vows to block bombs for Israel

US Senator Bernie Sanders said Tuesday that he would "absolutely not" support a proposed $200 billion funding request for the Iran war, vowing to introduce a measure to block arms transfers to Israel.

"Absolutely not…In fact, we're going to bring a joint resolution of disapproval in a couple of weeks which will stop the 20,000 bombs that are going to Israel and the bulldozers," Sanders said when asked if he would back the funding request from the Trump administration.

He also said the US "started this war" against Iran alongside Israel, criticizing the administration over rising gas prices and mounting economic pressures on Americans.

"Gas prices are rising. People are deeply concerned," he said in an interview with CNN, accusing the administration of failing to prioritize affordability.

"The United States of America started this war. It launched a mission of a unilateral attack along with Israel…causing massive suffering in the Middle East," he said.

The Vermont Senator also questioned US ties with Israel, citing its genocidal war in Gaza, and warned that the Iran war will cost "hundreds and hundreds of billions of dollars."

He said many Americans are struggling with basic costs such as housing, health care and food.

"Whether you're Republicans or Democrats, this is not a war that the American people want," he said.

"And whether we want to be working with Israel, which has devastated the people of Gaza, 10% of the people of Gaza are dead or wounded, I'm not quite sure those are the alliances, those are the allies we need to be working with," he added.

The US and Israel have been carrying out airstrikes on Iran since Feb. 28, killing more than 1,340 people so far.

Iran has retaliated with drone and missile strikes targeting Israel along with Jordan, Iraq and Gulf countries hosting US military assets, causing casualties and damage to infrastructure while disrupting global markets and aviation.

At least 13 US service members have been killed since the war began, while the conflict has driven up energy prices and affected shipping through the Strait of Hormuz.





