Tehran says US, Israel planning to occupy one of Iran’s islands

Iran's parliament speaker accused the US and Israel on Wednesday of planning to occupy one of the country's islands, with support from one country in the region.

"Based on some data, the enemies of Iran, with the support of one of the countries in the region, are preparing an operation to occupy one of Iran's islands," Mohammad Bagher Qalibaf said in a post on US social media company X.

He, however, did not name this regional country.

Qalibaf said that all "enemy movements" are being monitored by Iran's armed forces.

"If they take any step, all vital infrastructure of that regional country will be targeted without restrictions by relentless attacks," he threatened.

The US and Israel have been carrying out airstrikes on Iran since Feb. 28, killing more than 1,340 people so far, including then-Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

Iran has retaliated with drone and missile strikes targeting Israel along with Jordan, Iraq and Gulf countries hosting US military assets, causing casualties and damage to infrastructure while disrupting global markets and aviation.