Kuwait responds to new wave of missile, drone attacks

Kuwait said on Wednesday that its air defenses were currently responding to a new wave of "hostile" drone and missile attacks.

"The General Staff of the Kuwaiti Armed Forces confirms that any explosions that may be heard are the result of air defense systems intercepting hostile targets," the Kuwaiti army wrote on the US social media company X.

It called on the public to follow the security and safety instructions issued by the relevant authorities.

Hostilities in the region have escalated since US and Israeli strikes on Iran began on Feb. 28, with Tehran retaliating with repeated drone and missile strikes targeting Israel and Gulf countries hosting US military assets.



