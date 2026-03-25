Israeli occupiers burn farm structure in West Bank for 2nd time in 2 days

Israeli occupiers burned an agricultural structure on Wednesday in the town of Kafr Qaddum, east of Qalqilya in the northern occupied West Bank, marking the second such attack in two days, the Al-Baidar rights organization said.

In a statement, the group said occupiers entered the town from the north and threw a flammable substance into a farm room owned by a Palestinian identified as Abd Takruri, damaging parts of the structure.

The room contained farming equipment and tools, the organization said, adding that the attack is part of a series of assaults targeting Palestinians' property and sources of livelihood in the area.

On Tuesday, the Palestinian news agency Wafa reported that occupiers burned a farm structure and destroyed its contents east of Beit Furik, near Nablus in the northern West Bank.

Since the start of the war in Gaza on Oct. 8, 2023, Israeli military operations, occupier attacks and arrests in the West Bank have killed 1,133 Palestinians and wounded about 11,700 others, according to Palestinian figures.

In addition to killings and arrests, Israeli forces and occupiers have carried out widespread attacks involving the destruction of homes and facilities, displacement of Palestinians and expansion of settlements across the West Bank, including East Jerusalem, which the international community considers occupied territory.

In Gaza, Israel's military campaign, which lasted two years, has killed more than 72,000 Palestinians and wounded around 172,000 others, and caused widespread destruction affecting about 90% of the infrastructure.

A ceasefire agreement was reached in October 2025, but Israel has continued near-daily gunfire and strikes that have killed 687 Palestinians and wounded 1,849 others.