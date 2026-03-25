Israeli drone strike kills 2 Palestinians in central Gaza, despite ceasefire, medics say

Two Palestinians were killed in an Israeli drone strike in the Nuseirat refugee camp in central Gaza early Wednesday in a new violation of the ongoing ceasefire, medical sources told Anadolu.

No information has been released about other casualties.

Israeli forces have carried out daily violations of the ceasefire in place since Oct. 10, which have killed 677 people and wounded 1,813 others as of March 18, according to Health Ministry data.

Israel launched a war on Gaza in October 2023, killing more than 72,000 Palestinians, wounding around 172,000 others, and devastating about 90% of civilian infrastructure.





