Iranian missiles, drones rain down on Gulf countries as tensions spike

Missiles and drones rained down on Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, and Bahrain on Wednesday as Iran continued its retaliatory strikes against the ongoing US-Israeli attacks on the country.

The Saudi Defense Ministry said in a statement that air defenses intercepted and destroyed a ballistic missile and 31 drones over the Eastern Province.

The Civil Defense said debris from the intercepted missile fell on two homes, including one under construction, causing limited property damage. No casualties were reported.

In Kuwait, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation said drones targeted a fuel tank at Kuwait International Airport, sparking a fire at the site. Initial reports indicated only material damage from the attack.

Kuwait's National Guard said it shot down one drone and five unmanned aerial vehicles in areas under its protection.

In Bahrain, the Interior Ministry said warning sirens sounded, without giving further details. It urged residents to remain calm and move to the nearest safe location.

Regional escalation has continued to flare since the US and Israel launched a joint offensive on Iran on Feb. 28, killing so far over 1,340 people, including then-Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei.

Tehran has retaliated with drone and missile strikes targeting Israel, along with Jordan, Iraq, and Gulf countries hosting US military assets, causing casualties and damage to infrastructure while disrupting global markets and aviation.