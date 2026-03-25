Iran rejects US proposal, lays out 5 conditions for ending war: State TV

A woman holds a picture of Iran's new Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei while waving a national flag along Enghelab Square in central Tehran on March 25, 2026. (AFP Photo)

Iran has rejected a US proposal aimed at ending the ongoing war, saying any ceasefire would take place only on Tehran's terms and timeline, a senior political-security official told the state-run Press TV on Wednesday.

The official said Iran responded negatively to the American initiative, stressing that the end of the "imposed war" would depend solely on conditions set by the Islamic Republic.

According to the official, Iran outlined five conditions for ending the war, including a complete halt to "aggression and assassinations."

The conditions also include establishing concrete mechanisms to ensure the war is not reimposed on Iran, as well as "guaranteed and clearly" defined payment of war damages and reparations.

Tehran further called for the conclusion of the war across all fronts and for all "resistance groups" involved throughout the region.

The official also stressed the need for international recognition and guarantees of Iran's sovereign right to exercise authority over the Strait of Hormuz.

The US sent Iran a 15-point plan aimed at resolving the conflict in the Middle East, a report said Tuesday.

The New York Times, citing two officials briefed on the diplomacy, said the proposal was delivered via Pakistan and outlines steps addressing Iran's nuclear and ballistic missile programs as well as maritime security in the Strait of Hormuz.

The US and Israel have been carrying out airstrikes on Iran since Feb. 28, killing more than 1,340 people so far, including then-Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

Iran has retaliated with drone and missile strikes targeting Israel along with Jordan, Iraq and Gulf countries hosting US military assets, causing casualties and damage to infrastructure while disrupting global markets and aviation.