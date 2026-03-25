Fresh Israeli attacks in Lebanon kill 9, injure 47

A fresh wave of Israeli attacks killed at least nine people, and wounded 47 others in southern Lebanon, Lebanese media said on Wednesday.

Three people were killed and 18 others were injured in an Israeli raid on the town of Habboush in Nabatieh, Lebanon's National News Agency (NNA) reported, citing the Health Ministry.

Another Israeli attack on the al-Alam roundabout in Tyre wounded 24 others, it said.

An Israeli raid in the Mieh Mieh Palestinian refugee camp killed two people and injured four others, while an attack on Adloun in Sidon killed four people and injured one individual.

The Israeli army has pounded Lebanon with airstrikes and launched a ground offensive in southern Lebanon since a cross-border attack by the Lebanese group Hezbollah on March 2.

Lebanese authorities say at least 1,072 people have since been killed and 2,966 injured in Israeli attacks.

The current escalation followed the start of a joint US-Israeli offensive on Iran, which has killed over 1,340 people since Feb. 28. Tehran has retaliated with drone and missile strikes targeting Israel, along with Jordan, Iraq, and Gulf countries, which it says are targeting "US military assets."





