Israeli army issues evacuation warning to residents of southern Lebanese areas ahead of attacks

The Israeli army issued immediate evacuation orders for residents in several neighborhoods in Southern Lebanon on Tuesday, as Tel Aviv continues its military offensive against Lebanon.

In a statement, army spokesman Avichay Adraee urged residents of Machgharah, Tyre, and Burj Al-Shamali "to leave immediately."

He said the Israeli army will operate in these areas, citing what he called Hezbollah activities in the neighborhoods.

The Israeli army has pounded Lebanon with airstrikes and launched a ground offensive in southern Lebanon since a cross-border attack by Hezbollah on March 2.

Lebanese authorities say at least 1,039 people have since been killed and 2,876 injured in Israeli attacks.

The current escalation followed the start of a joint US-Israeli offensive on Iran, which has killed over 1,340 people since Feb. 28. Tehran has retaliated with drone and missile strikes targeting Israel, along with Jordan, Iraq, and Gulf countries, saying they are aimed at "US military assets."





