Iran says 94 ambulances, 17 aid bases targeted in US-Israeli attacks

Members of a Red Crescent rescue team work at a building that was damaged by a strike, amid the U.S.-Israeli conflict with Iran, in Tehran, Iran, March 21, 2026. (REUTERS Photo)

Iran's Red Crescent Society said Tuesday that 94 ambulances and 17 of its bases were directly targeted in US-Israeli airstrikes since late last month.

Pirhossein Kolivand, head of the organization, said the attacks also targeted three rescue helicopters and other rescue vehicles since the war started on Feb. 28, the Tasnim News Agency reported.

The US and Israel have maintained airstrikes on Iran since Feb. 28, killing over 1,340 people so far, including then-Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei.

Tehran has retaliated with drone and missile strikes targeting Israel, along with Jordan, Iraq, and Gulf countries hosting US military assets, causing casualties and damage to infrastructure while disrupting global markets and aviation.